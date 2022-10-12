Hometown Vet Providing Care to All Animals In The Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new doctor is in town. It’s the Top Gun Veterinarian Service and they’re here in Rock Hill.

They help don’t just help your cats and dogs, but animals of all shapes and sizes. The vet has been operating out of a truck since 2019, bringing care to where ever it’s needed.

The clinic recently found a home for their clinic on Bookout Road in Rock Hill. The care is still mobile as they travel all over the tri-county specializing in farm animal care.

CN2’S Zane Cina learning more about what it takes to treat small and large animals.