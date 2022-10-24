2022 York County District 3 and 4 Candidates

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “York County Council meetings present an opportunity for the Council to hear from the public and for citizens to watch their Government and elected officials carry out their public duties and responsibilities.” – York County Council

Candidates were asked the same 5 questions. See below for full interview

District 3: (Interviews Coming)

Tommy Adkins

Michael Schonfeld

District 4:

Johnathon Moreno

Bump Roddey

