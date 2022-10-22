CN2 Sports – South Pointe Coach Bobby Collins

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) –  CN2 sitting down with South Pointe Stallions Coach Bobby Collins at the District 3 Stadium.  Coach Collins talks about the team and what it takes to make it to the finish line.

