Greenhouse Takes Over Tennis Court And Aims To Feed Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Victory Gardens International is looking to get the upper hand on food deserts, and thanks to an all new project, it might not be much of a fight at all.

The non-profit is bringing a greenhouse to Rock Hill’s South-side, in an effort to bring better access to healthy foods. It’ll be called the Innovation Garden and it is currently being built on an old tennis court at the Emmett Scott Center on Crawford Road.

CN2’s Zane Cina learning more about what the greenhouse will offer as it’s construction continues.