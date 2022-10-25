Former Police Officer Challenges Long-Time York Co. Incumbent

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Voters are less than 2 weeks away from Election Day 2022 with early, in-person voting underway on this Monday.

On this Monday are learning more about the York County Council, District 4 race.

Currently William “Bump” Roddey holds that seat that represents residents in areas near downtown Rock hill, Saluda Road, Heckle Blvd, and some of McConnells Highway.

Around 43,000 residents live in District 4.

Former Rock Hill Police officer, Jonathan Moreno is also putting his name on the ballot.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the candidates and how they plan to gain votes.

Click here for Moreno and Roddey raw interview : https://www.cn2.com/2022-york-county-district-4-candidates/