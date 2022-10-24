Growing Fentanyl Problem Signals Need For Punishment Changes

York County, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The war on drugs has made it’s way to York County, and it’s brought U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham as well as other politicians together to push for stronger drug laws in South Carolina and at the Federal Level.

The U.S. Senator met at York County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the County’s growing fentanyl problem, and how it should be punished.

This meeting comes following the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit and Rock Hill Police Department arrest of six people involved in drug trafficking.

In that bust law enforcement officers seized more than 30,000 grams of fentanyl along with large amounts of cocaine, meth and marijuana, as well as four fire arms and seven pill presses that were used to make illegal pills.