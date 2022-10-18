2022 Rock Hill School District Candidates

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Our school board recognizes that public support and open lines of communication are vital to a successful educational environment for students and employees. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed on the decisions which affect students and teachers, to let board members know opinions on important issues, and to attend board meetings whenever possible.” Rock Hill School Board

The candidates below are running for 3 seats. The top vote getters in each district will be elected.

At Large: Brent Faulkenberry
At Large: Natasha Witherspoon

Seat 2: Stephanie Haslrig
Seat 2: Helena Miller

Seat 4: Kiwanna Brackett
Seat 4: Peter Nosal
Seat 4: Robin Owens

Previous articleMore Art Is Coming To Lancaster As Mural Court Project Is Announced
Next article2022 Clover and York School District Candidates

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR