Lancaster County School District Employee Placed on Paid Suspension

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County School District has charged an employee with an assault on school grounds. Leaders say the assault does not involved a student. At this time the School District has not released the employees name or the alleged assault.

This is what the School District told CN2 News:

District Employee Placed on Paid Suspension

Lancaster, SC – A Lancaster County School District employee has been charged with an assault on school grounds. The District became aware of the alleged incident when it was reported on September 20, 2022 to law enforcement. The alleged assault did not involve a student.

We cannot identify the employee due to personnel privacy. The individual who is described as a suspect in this case is employed by our District. The employee was placed on paid suspension on the date the alleged assault was reported, and remains on paid suspension until the investigation is complete.

We can provide no further comment