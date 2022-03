ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Come See Me Festival is looking for 300 volunteers to continue the success of the state recognized festival that will be held from April 21st to April 30th.

Though already at 50% of their volunteer goal, they are still seeking volunteers for events and activities.

Come See Me will unveil their 2022 logo on this Thursday, March 3rd.

