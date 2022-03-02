K-9 Aso Retiring After 7 years of Service

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff Office saying farewell and thank you for your service to one of their own who has now retired.

Deputy, K-9 Aso is retiring after serving the Narcotics Department for 7 years with Corporal David Ford as his handler.

Those with the Narcotics Department say Aso has been a part of their family for many years and are grateful to be a part of his wolf pack. Aso enjoyed a cake with all the trimmings at his retirement party and will enjoy his retirement as a “couch dog.”

