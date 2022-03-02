Newcomer Perry Sutton Taking Oath of Office

ROCK HILL, S.C. 3/1/2022 (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Ward 5 Councilman Perry Sutton took the Oath of Office Monday night surrounded by his wife of 33 years, his children and many more family members.

Sutton who defeated incumbent Nikita Jackson in the runoff for Ward 5 won 61 percent of the votes during that election runoff.

Nikita Jackson congratulated Sutton and thanked his supporters saying she always served with the people in mind.

As Jackson left the meeting City Council Mayor Gettys thanked her for her service to Rock Hill and to Ward 5.