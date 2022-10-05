CN2 Picture of The Day – Visit Lancaster’s Scarecrows on Main

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After the installation delay due to Hurricane Ian the annual Scarecrows on Main are going up this week welcoming folks into Lancaster’s downtown.

The first in the tri-county, the scarecrows are making their return to the Red Rose City and you visit the scarecrows throughout the month of October.

Winners of the scarecrow contest will be announced at the Annual Boo Fun Fest on Saturday, October 29th.

