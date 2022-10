ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Keeping up with growth isn’t just a school problem, several of our local communities are expanding its recreation options.

Our latest CN2 Hometown Hero is always behind the scenes and never taking credit.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, Coaches most often see each other across the table rather than the field. We attend a tri-county coaches meeting to talk a little business but have a little fun as well.

We have those stories and more.