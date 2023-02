ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In honor of Valentines Day, President Stacey Moore of York Technical College gave her students and staff a special treat, 35 dozen doughnuts!

Those at the college said they have a SWEET president.

2/14/2023 – CN2 News