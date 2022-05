LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC-Lancaster faculty, staff, students, and volunteers recently packed 22 large pieces of luggage filled with donations such as diapers, wipes, and medical supplies. Several students and faculty will soon be heading to Poland with these donated items helping the Ukrainian refugees.

If you want to see your photo as our Picture of the Day, just email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.