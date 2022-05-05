CN2 Digital Dashboard – Tonight, Celebrate Cinco de Mayo & Zoom with Race & Reconciliation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight several events happening in York and Rock Hill.

Race & Reconciliation of Rock Hill’s next community event is set for today, Thursday, May 5th at 7 PM via Zoom. Dawn Johnson, Co-Chair, African American Cultural Resource Advisory Committee, will provide an update on the progress being made to develop an African American Cultural Center in our town.

Today, May 5th is Cinco de Mayo The City of York and Rock Hill are hosting great events to celebrate the occasion.

City of York Street Party

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Historic Downtown York with great music and fun!

Old Town Rock Hill

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

performances, music, balloon animals, shopping and more.

