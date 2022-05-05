CN2 Business Spotlight – Pony Express Gifts and Mail

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Pony Express Mail and Gifts has many options for folks needing to mail a gift to a loved one or create a gift for any event.

Lyndsay and her father Mark Niederhuth enjoy helping people and they both take each order personally.

They offer a variety of services from their Gifts and Mail Division to the Graphics and Signs Division. They can help you mail box rentals, wrapping supplies and any last minute gifts before shipping through the US Postal Service, fedex DHL and UPS. As well, they can create banners, signs, t-shirts, photo enlargements, and more in their Graphics and Signs Division.

They say their goal is to be your one stop shop between shipping, and helping make signs and shirts for your next event.

Click for full story.

Pony Express Mail and Gifts

3160 US-21 Suite 103

Fort Mill, S.C. 29715

(803) 547-5555