A Grieving Cheslie Kryst’s Mom Speaking Out For the First Time

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Since her birthday celebration here in Fort Mill last month, the mother of Cheslie Kryst speaking out for the first time about her daughter’s death this past January.

April Simpkins said her daughter actually attempted suicide before, that is when she learned her daughter was battling depression. Simpkins says her daughter suffered from high-functioning depression in which she wore “the face” of someone happy, but was secretly living with significant depression.

Appearing on the Red Table Talk (a Facebook Watch Program), a heartbroken Simpkins reading on air the final text that her daughter sent her the morning of her suicide. Simpkins reads Kryst’s final wishes and words. She said her daughter wrote, “I’ve pushed away most of my friends and I can’t fix it no matter how hard I tried, so I will leave and join God in heaven in hope to find peace there. I don’t want to leave but I genuinely feel like I have to, if I want to escape my loneliness that feels as like it has no end. I fought against depression for a long time but it has won this time around. There aren’t enough words in the world to describe my love and appreciation for you. You are the perfect mom and, I will love you forever, even in death.”

She goes on to say, “Feel free to share this message. People should know that you are the best mom in the world and you were the best mom to me that I could ever had hoped for.”

Simpkins says she hopes that talking about her daughter’s depression will open conversation up for people to be kind to others because people just do not know what others are dealing with in their life.

Click here for full Red Table Talk The Story Behind Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s Suicide: Her Mother Speaking.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling, you are not alone. There are many support services and treatment options that may help contact NAMI Piedmont Tri County

Call the NAMI HelpLine at 800-950-6264 or chat with us M-F, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., ET.

In a crisis, text “NAMI” to 741741 for 24/7, confidential, free crisis counseling.

