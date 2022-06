ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Check out this snap shot of U.S. Navy Yeoman 3rd Class Keaudre Campbell, from Rock Hill.

In the photo Campbell is reviewing a special request chit aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

Thank you for your service.

