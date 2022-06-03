York County Expects Return of $21 Million – Panther Project

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Real Estate Company associated with David Tepper and the Panthers Organization is filing Chapter 11 – getting out of the Rock Hill deal officially.

(As of our deadline the City of Rock Hill and Rock Hill Mayor have not commented.)

York County however sending out this statement that reads in part York County Government is listed as one of the creditors in the bankruptcy action. they entered into an agreement to upgrade a section of Mt. Gallant Road, which borders the headquarters/practice facility property. York County contributed $21 million toward the Mt. Gallant project. They believe those funds will be returned in full with interest, and County taxpayers are protected. adding they were prepared for this action, and fully expect a positive outcome for our Citizens.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden has the breakdown what the holdings company is saying.

