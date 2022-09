ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Ten year old Layne Fairfax of Fort Lawn attended the Surfers Healing event at Folly Beach this summer.

Layne, who is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder and is currently nonverbal, took part in this event and family says Surfers Healing gave Layne a truly perfect day.

