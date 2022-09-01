Highlights of the Rock Hill State of the City

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Priorities, values and the economic future of the city was the headline of today’s Annual State of Rock Hill event held at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center today.

The City says it is proud of the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center, and

just last year, the building welcomed nearly 200-thousand visitors to more than 50 events which resulted in a $40-million impact in Rock Hill.

They also spoke on how pleased they are to see the numbers for the free My-Ride Bus Service climbing again after Covid with nearly 5-thousand riders in May.

City leaders said the city tax rates are lower now than they were in 2000. And, from a ratings perspective, the city was upgraded from an A to an A+ with S&P Global Ratings saying the outlook is stable for the city.

And, a new, permanent location is making sure people can get fresh fruits and vegetables in a part of Rock Hill where there is not a grocery store.

Also, Housing options for the City of Rock Hill becoming more plentiful for one particular work group.

Quality of Life also took center stage during the State of the Community. With the city increasingly being known for its parks leaders are now in the planning stages for the next regional park that would span 120 acres from Heckle Boulevard to University Center which would include trails and various pocket parks. This addition would be the 40th park for the city.