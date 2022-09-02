Cn2 Picture of The Day – Students Building Circuits in Preparation for Future Careers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill School District shared this picture of some of its Auto Tech Students at Nation Ford High building circuits with their new training boards!

The District says the Career Technical Education Courses provide students with the academic and technical skills, knowledge and training needed to succeed in future careers.

