CN2 Digital Dashboard – Cookies for Mal Fundraiser, Greenway Expansion and Students Awarded

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Greenway ready to expand, Academic Honors awarded to well deserving students and Cookies for Tega Cay Police Dog Mal.

LANCASTER – The Lindsay Pettus Greenway in Lancaster County is Shovel-Ready to Expand.

Organizers of the Lindsay Pettus Greenway have been hard at work for the past 18 months preparing the next phase of trail projects.

Leaders say they are still waiting on construction bids to learn exactly how much trail can be built out during the second phase. The one project in this plan would establish a trail access point on Forest Drive within the Forest Hills neighborhood which would provide 15% of Lancaster residents the opportunity to safely walk from their home to downtown.

YORK – Several York Preparatory Academy Students have been Awarded with Academic Honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country.

TEGA CAY – This Saturday from 9 AM – 12 PM there will be a Kids Bake Sale for Tega Cay K-9 Officer Mal. They are raising money toward the purchase of a tactical vest for the K-9.

They say cookies, cupcakes and fun will be at 901 Dave Gibson Blvd., a local real estate office.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.