RockBox Fitness Riverwalk Hosting “First Responders Week”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – RockBox Fitness Riverwalk is holding its first ever “First Responders Week” September 5th through September 10th.

All local first responders get unlimited access to the center’s fun and engaging boxing based workouts.

There will also be a free first responder book camp on Saturday, September 10th at 10 AM.

RockBox says 1 local first responder that attends the boot camp will be randomly selected to win a free 1 month unlimited membership.

The fitness center is partnering with Hungry Heroes for the week and Hungry Heroes will have water bottles in the studio all week for a $10 donation.

Hungry Heroes feeds and supports first responders around the country.

Call or text 803-216-1485 to RSVP and guarantee your spot.