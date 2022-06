FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Like so many communities throughout the Tri-County, The Town of Fort Mill held its Memorial Day Ceremony at the town cemetery.

The event featuring the reading of the names of military soldiers from Fort Mill and the surrounding area who have died while serving our country and Laying of the Wreath.

