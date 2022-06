ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil heads down to several York County farms and locations on this weekend’s Ag + Art Tour!

The locations visited in the show are Olive’s Mud Puddle, Baker Farm, Cherry Place Farm, and Center of the Arts in Rock Hill!

For a full list, visit: https://www.agandarttour.com/york-east

CN2 Today is Sponsored by Precision Plumbing Company