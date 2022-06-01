Compassionate Cancer Treatment for Those in Need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill oncologist creating an initiative called NOLA, No One Left Alone.

The Doctor is partnering with Pathways Community Center, a place that helps people who have fallen on hard times.

When a Pathways client is in need of cancer screenings and or treatments they are now referred to this doctor for care.

On the other side, if the doctor, world renowned oncologist, Dr. Kashyap Patel, sees a cancer patient who has nowhere to sleep at night he will refer them to Pathways Community Center.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil shows us how Pathways and Carolina Blood & Cancer Care are working hand in hand.

To learn more about Dr. Kashyap Patel with Carolina Blood Cancer Care, visit: http://cbcca.net/