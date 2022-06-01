CN2 Digital Dashboard – Lancaster Mourns Past Sheriff, Tax Tips For Newlyweds, Camp Cherokee Host Camp for First Timers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard Lancaster saying good-bye to a pillar in the community, Newlyweds receiving tax tips from the SCDOR and children 5 years to 9 years experiencing their first time away from home at Camp Cherokee.

Former Lancaster County Sheriff Williford Faile has passed away of natural causes.

Sheriff Faile served Lancaster for 28 years and was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in 2018.

Funeral arrangements will be posted on the Lancaster County Sheriff’ Office social media channels.

Newlyweds may not realize it but as a married couple their taxes are changing, their Social Security benefits are changing, and their health care coverage is changing – here’s a SC Department of Revenue (SCDOR) update on tax tips – to make navigating these changes a breeze. Click here for more of that story.

Camp Cherokee in Kings Mountain hosting, once again, its first timers camp and it was a great success. Children ages 5 to 9 coming to camp for the first time to experience a week’s worth of camp activities into just 2 days.

Camp Cherokee has also kicked off their capital campaign.

