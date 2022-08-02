CN2 Picture of The Day – Police Building a More Positive Relationship

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police Officers spending time at Palmetto Place Apartments last weekend.

Officers say they enjoyed talking with the kids and working to build a more positive relationship with the public.

Many Lancaster County Law Enforcement officers will be participating in tonight’s, August 2nd, National Night Out on Main Street in Lancaster.

