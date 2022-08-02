Clover Schools Pushing Bond to Next Hurdle

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clover School District just got one step closer to a brand new high school.

The School Board of Trustees met last night, August 2, at a special called meeting to make a decision on the current proposed bond resolution.

After a short discussion, the board unanimously voted to approve the Bond Resolution, pushing the bond to its next hurdle at the ballot box in November.

CN2’s Zane Cina stopping by the meeting as board members discuss why the bond resolution could change Clover for the better.