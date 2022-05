YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office congratulating former Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Beck now Judge Beck. The one time Dispatcher, Patrol Deputy, Narcotics Officer and Detective was sworn in as the county’s newest Magistrate.

