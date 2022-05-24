CN2 Digital Dashboard – SCDOT Travel Notice for Holiday & Festival Names New Chair

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SCDOT advises motorist that road work may be haulted for the Memorial Day holiday to also stay aware of any current work zones. Plus, the Come See Me Festival announces new chair for 2023.

In preparation of the highly traveled roads for Memorial Day weekend SCDOT is not allowing lane closures to interstate highways for non-emergency road work.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says want to help Memorial Day Weekend Travelers.

However, they caution motorist to be aware of work zones that are in place all across the state. as always to keep up with real time traffic information you can download their app – visit 511SC.org dot org to learn more.

Lee Hamilton has officially been named the 2023 Come-See-Me Festival Chair during the annual Past Chairs’ Breakfast.

Hamilton has been involved with the Festival since 2011.

Mark your calendar for next year’s Come-See-Me Festival April 13-22, 2023.

