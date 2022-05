ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – On this Tuesday Edition of CN2 Sports we are talking with Fort Mill Softball Coach Chuck Stegal who will finally get to coach his first state championship in his final season.

Stegal says, “This is the last time that I stand on the sideline of this field. But, there isn’t a better way to go out than to be coaching the state championship game. This is a dream come true.”

See full interview.