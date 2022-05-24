CN2 Newscast – Families Having to Choose Food or Gas? A Non-Profit Rallies After Theft, and Memorial Day Events to Attend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the price of gas pushing close to $5 a gallon, in some parts of the Tri-County, a nonprofit leaders say families are having to choose between buying groceries and filling up their cars.

York County Council on Aging still trying to understand how anyone could steal from seniors. Those seniors are the latest victims to a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Plus, we have a list of tri-county Memorial Day events this weekend as our area honors the men and women who died while serving in the U-S military.

We have those stories and more.