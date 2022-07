ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Pilgrims’ Inn is holding its Christmas in July event at Slow Play Brewing. Organizers say more than 50 backpacks were donated and about $1,000 for school supplies for children in need.

