CN2 Digital Dashboard – Speeders are Warned, CN2’s Contest for Tri-County Grandmas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is giving fair warnings for Drivers and CN2’s hosting a contest to celebrate National Gorgeous Grandma Day.

Law enforcement agencies in South Carolina, and throughout the Southeast, are participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration‘s effort to keep us safe on the roads.

The operation involves education about the dangers and consequences of excessive speed on the highway and vigorous enforcement of speed laws during the week.

Law enforcement officers will be on high-alert looking for speeders during the campaign and will be writing tickets.

CN2 wants to celebrate your grandma and so does Rays Flowers in Lancaster.

They are partnering with us in giveaway some beautiful flowers to a Gorgeous Grandma, who lives in the Tri-County.

the contest is open now.

To submit your Grand, simply drop your Gorgeous Grandma’s photo in our facebook post and the granny with the most likes will be the winner. The Gorgeous Grandma will get her flowers just in time for National Gorgeous Grandma Day which is this Saturday, July 23rd!

