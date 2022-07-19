Carolina Connection – Work Force Job Fairs for Veterans

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – National Hire A Veteran Day is set for July 25th. But The SC Employment & Workforce work everyday, all year long, to place soldiers leaving the military into civilian jobs.

Linda Burke, Veterans Business Consultant, said, “We have opportunities across the board, and Veterans do have priority of service. We have a lot of job fairs coming up that give Veterans priority. We want our employees to hire Veterans because they have a lot of good experience. Leadership, organization, teamwork. We want to make sure Veterans know we are there to help them.”

John T. Brown travels to York and Lancaster each month to help Veterans from resume building, mock interviews and how to dress for an interview. Brown said, “We have brand new jobs and brand new employers coming up and we want to make sure our Veterans have a fair chance.”

Brown said they also offer teaching assistance in computer education. He said, Veterans come in with a good skill set that employers recognize.