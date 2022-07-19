Rock Hill Man Charged for Mistreatment of Animals

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man is facing charges overnight of Ill Treatment of Animals after he was found holding pair of scissors and a kitten with fresh wounds to its ears.

Officers tell us that Calvin Aljernard Nabritt, 35, was found at 1823 Heather Square in a vacant apartment holding the cat. After briefly speaking with officers he say he tried to flee the scene when he fell from the stairway. Nabritt was apprehended when he tripped falling to the ground.

After being treated at PMC for pain in the ankle, Nabritt was taken to the Rock Hill Jail and was issued with a warrant for ill Treatment of Animals and a citation for Resisting Police.

See Full Press Release from Rock Hill PD

On July 19, 2022, at 11:32 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to 1823 Heather Square for a call of suspicious activity at a vacant apartment. Officers arrived on scene and were advised an upstairs apartment was vacant however someone was inside because water was draining into the apartment below.

Officers observed Calvin Aljernard Nabritt, 35 of Rock Hill, exit the vacant apartment holding a kitten and a pair of scissors. When asked why he was in the apartment, Nabritt explained he heard the kitten inside the vacant apartment crying out. Nabritt sated once inside, he decided to give the kitten a bath. Officers observed fresh wounds on the kitten where half of the ears had been cut off. Officers told Nabritt he was going to be detained for further investigation.

As officers attempted to placed Nabritt in handcuffs, he resisted. The struggle on the stairway caused the railing to break free from wall. Nabritt was on the stairway ledge being held before slipping from the officer’s grasp. Nabritt fell to the ground and fled on foot. Officers gave chase and were able to apprehend Nabritt when he tripped falling to the ground.

Nabritt complained of his ankle hurting and was transported to PMC. Upon his release, Nabritt was transported to the Rock Hill Jail where he was issued a warrant for Ill Treatment of Animals and a citation for Resisting Police.