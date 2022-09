ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to York County Government’s National Champion! – Cale Caveny.

Caveny took 1st place in a national competition as the best Back Hoe operator in the country!

He also placed 2nd in the Mini Excavator competition.

