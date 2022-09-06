CN2 Digital Dashboard – It’s Tee Time for Tanzania and LifeLong Learning Program Now Open

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tee time for Tanzania and Rock Hill’s LifeLong Learning Program now open.

The Fort Mill Church of God is holding a Tee up for Tanzania Charity Golf Tournament this Friday, September 9th at the Fort Mill Golf Club with a Shotgun Start at 9 AM.

The event will raise money to advance the safe water initiative, education, public health and ministry projects in Tanzania, East Africa.

Registration for the fall semester of ROCK HILL’S LIFELONG LEARNING PROGRAM is NOW OPEN! Register online, by phone (803-329-5527) or in-person at Northside Recreation Center – THEYRE OPEN Monday-Friday, 9AM-4PM.

There are dozens of programs offered at basically 5 dollars a class for those 50 and up.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.