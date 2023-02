INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A local connection to Super Bowl LVII.

During the National Anthem three Navy Tactical Squadrons will conduct a unified fly over.

US Navy Petty officer Joshua Mohr from Indian Land is one of the sailors maintaining one of aircrafts in that fly over.

2/10/2023 – CN2 News