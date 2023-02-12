CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of February 3 – February 10.

Life House Women’s Shelter Overflow Location Set to Open Soon

The Life House Women’s Shelter is overcoming a huge obstacle at its future overflow shelter. Demolition is now under way to install its Fire Suppression System. A system that is needed before women can sleep at the shelter.

Rock Hill to tear down what Panthers left behind ahead of search for new suitor

Since planting their own flags at the site formerly owned by the Carolina Panthers, many have questioned what the City of Rock Hill plans to do with the newly obtained Hutchison Property.

Students participate in district safety summit

The Fort Mill School District holding its first ever Student Safety Summit with students coming from all three high schools in the district.