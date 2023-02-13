Rolling in Rock Hill preparing to give the City a brand new paint job

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – You don’t have to be an interior designer to see how a new coat of paint can change your home. That’s the goal behind the paint project – Rolling in Rock Hill.

Since 1995, Rolling in Rock Hill, a community service project has provided the opportunity for city government, churches, businesses, civic organizations, and residents to work together to paint the outside of homes of residents who are physically or financially unable to do it themselves within Rock Hill City Limits.

Organizers behind the effort says a new coat of paint on the outside of a house can change everything.

Applications are now being accepted for the Spring Paint Day that is scheduled for Saturday, April 1st. In the fall 2022, more than 200 volunteers painted 12 homes. This year in 2023, the goal is to paint at least 20 homes.

There are a number of ways to help, you can nominate a resident for this free service, donate cash and or materials, or organize a group of volunteers to do the painting. All of the supplies including the paint are provided.