Business owners, county leaders tour recreation tourism in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are getting closer and closer to the Duke Energy White Water project opening in Great Falls in Chester County.

The nature-based tourism project bringing lots of excitement to the town. A town that’s been through tough economic times after textile mills closed there years ago.

The Chester County Chamber of Commerce along with Chester County Economic Development hosted a tour of the site with those in the community to check out the progress called Tourism Talks.

As part of Duke Energy’s re-licensing of the Catawba River, it will expand the body of water to provide safe recreational use through white-water rapids, kayaking and more, as well as fish and wildlife habitat protection in the Great Falls Reservoir.

In 2015 leaders with Duke Energy say it received a new license for the Catawba-Wateree Project which includes the Great Falls-Dearborn Development.

Duke Energy says the license issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission provides enhancements to water quality, quantity, recreation, land conservations as well as fish and wildlife habitat protection.

The project is expected to open to the public some time in March. When it does, you will be able to check water levels for recreation by downloading the Duke Energy App.

The tour groups also visited Carolina Adventure World in Chester County, as well as Catawba Falls Event center. All part of showing residents and business leaders what their community has to offer when it comes to recreational tourism.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil went along for the ride and learned how a new business is planning to open shop there because of the outdoor adventures.

To learn more about the project, visit: https://illumination.duke-energy.com/articles/new-life-on-the-river-to-spark-tourism-in-great-falls-s-c