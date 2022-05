ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 25 Fort Mill Elementary graduates now coming back as high school graduates high fiving elementary school students during the Senior Walk through the halls.

These students now graduating from Nation Ford and Catawba Ridge High Schools taking the time to go back to where it all began.

