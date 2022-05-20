This Weekend – Lancaster Ag + Art Tour

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Lancaster Ag + Art Tour is this weekend (May 21st 22nd) in Lancaster. CN2 is speaking with the Ag + Art Tour Chair and one of the farm owners that is one of the stops on the tour – Craig Farm.

The Craig Farm is on the tour this weekend and owner John Craig has said this property has been in his family since the 1773. The property once a working cattle farm now has made room for venue destination with open fields and beautiful gardens. Craig said, “We have always been a gardening family. My mother loved flowers and in recent years expanded that garden and is more formal than they use to be.” He said you will be able to enjoy arts in the garden and inside the Craig Home this Saturday.

Amber Donnelly, Chair of the Ag+ Art Tour, said there are 12 stops on this year’s tour and offers a wide variety of things to see and do. Something for everyone. Donnelly said that hitting all the stops on the tour is an achievable goal because some are on just one day. She said, “We have had an overwhelming amount of enthusiasm from the artist this year. Going from 30 artist last year to 90 artist this year. People are coming out of Covid and want to get out and get involved. They are excited to be apart of it.”

Lancaster County Ag+Art Tour

Saturday, May 21 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, May 22 – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm



Click on Picture for complete listing