Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Holding Hiring Event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill is set to open its doors in September.

Leaders say the hospital is still in need of employees like registered nurses and more.

Signs are up and construction nearly complete at the new Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill.

“It is really a full service community hospital”, says Chris Mitchell, CEO Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill.

CEO, Chris Mitchell says the new site is a 100 bed facility, that is 200,000 square feet.

Mitchell says they need employees to fill the new hallways. He says they’ve hired about 50 percent of their staff and on Tuesday, May 24th they hope to hire more.

The hiring event for the hospital will be at the Greenway Gateway in Fort Mill from 5 PM until 8 PM. Mitchell says offers will be given on the spot and sign on bonuses up to 10,000 dollars will be available for select positions.

To learn more, visit: Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Hiring Event