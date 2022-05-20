CN2 Digital Dashboard – Graduations, Band Reunions and Boating Anniversaries

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard there is much to celebrate with Band Anniversaries, 50 Years of Boating and family graduations.

The Lewisville High School Band program is celebrating its 50th Anniversary and will be celebrating with a concert this Saturday, May 21. The concert will showcase the band program’s excellence during the years of 1972 to 2022.

The concert will take place at 3 PM at Lewisville High School in Chester County.

Any past alumni and band directors are encouraged to participate in this event.

Just reach out to the school to learn more.

The 50th Anniversary celebrations continues at another school with a MEGA 50TH REUNION of the Rock Hill High School Classes of 1971 and 1972.

This will take place at Beaty Barn starting at 6 PM on Saturday, May 21st.

Organizer say these are the final Senior Classes that attended Rock Hill High School prior to the Northwestern split.

The America’s Boating Club of the Catawba is also celebrating a 50-year Tradition.

Each year the Club joins forces with the Charlotte Power Squadron to host the Children’s OUTING for undeserved children in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

The main activity will be held on Saturday, May 21st at the Red Fez Shrine Club near Lake Wylie’s Buster Boyd Bridge.

Over the 50-years – 15-thousand children have been thrilled by this annual event.



Congratulations to one of Rock Hill’s prominent families. The Gilmore family has much to celebrate with the graduation of their son Steven from Marshall University and son Stephon playing profession football for the Indianapolis Colts.