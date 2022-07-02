CN2 Picture of the Day – City Minute Program Comes to an End

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This week CN2’s Laurabree Monday hosted the final City Minute program, a show that was hosted for many years by the former Mayor Betty Jo Rhea.

Ms. Rhea, who recently passed away, was honored and remembered during the show.

CN2 interviewed people who loved and worked with her for many years. Keep looking to CN2 News for that special segment.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.